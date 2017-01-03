Zayn Malik Debuts 'Giuseppe for Zayn' Collection of Shoes!

Zayn Malik has teamed up with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti to create a capsule collection that is set to launch worldwide this month!

Giuseppe for Zayn is a line of new men’s shoes featuring two boots and two sneaker styles. The colors range from green to all-over black.

“I really believe style comes from taking chances, being bold and not being afraid to express yourself,” Zayn said in a statement. “I feel Giuseppe does that with his collections—and I try to do that with my music. So when the idea came up to collaborate, I thought ‘yes, this would work.’”

“Zayn is a fashion icon, truly,” Giuseppe added. “It’s who he is, it’s not fake. Just as his music is soulful, his style is natural. His whole approach is contemporary, an easy coolness with the right amount of modern rebel.”

See the sketches and product photos in the gallery!