Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Footage of Kanye West &amp; Their Kids

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Footage of Kanye West & Their Kids

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

VIDEO: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Debuts Steamy Extended Trailer!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 11:37 am

Zayn Malik Debuts 'Giuseppe for Zayn' Collection of Shoes!

Zayn Malik Debuts 'Giuseppe for Zayn' Collection of Shoes!

Zayn Malik has teamed up with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti to create a capsule collection that is set to launch worldwide this month!

Giuseppe for Zayn is a line of new men’s shoes featuring two boots and two sneaker styles. The colors range from green to all-over black.

“I really believe style comes from taking chances, being bold and not being afraid to express yourself,” Zayn said in a statement. “I feel Giuseppe does that with his collections—and I try to do that with my music. So when the idea came up to collaborate, I thought ‘yes, this would work.’”

Zayn is a fashion icon, truly,” Giuseppe added. “It’s who he is, it’s not fake. Just as his music is soulful, his style is natural. His whole approach is contemporary, an easy coolness with the right amount of modern rebel.”

See the sketches and product photos in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 01
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 02
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 03
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 04
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 05
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 06
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 07
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 08
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 09
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 10
zayn malik debuts giuseppe for zayn collection of shoes 11

Photos: Giuseppe Zanotti, Anders Overgaard
Posted to: Fashion, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here