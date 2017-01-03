Top Stories
Janet Jackson &amp; Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Tue, 03 January 2017 at 7:03 pm

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Cuddle Up in New Selfie!

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Cuddle Up in New Selfie!

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are still going strong!

The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an adorable new selfie with his 21-year-old model girlfriend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Zayn and Gigi have been going out for almost a year now, and have kept a pretty low profile with their relationship.

Gigi shared a cute pic while traveling with “precious cargo” – which included Zayn and her little sister Bella Hadid over the weekend.

Earlier today, Zayn debuted his Giuseppe for Zayn shoe collection!

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram, WENN
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher's family want to find the United passengers who helped her - TMZ
  • Did Miley Cyrus get married over the holidays? - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne has music coming in 2017! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom is looking happy and healthy - Radar
  • Jennifer Lopez and Drake are prom king and queen - Lainey Gossip
  • Mark Hamill makes touching tribute to Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here