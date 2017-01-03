Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Cuddle Up in New Selfie!

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are still going strong!

The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an adorable new selfie with his 21-year-old model girlfriend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Zayn and Gigi have been going out for almost a year now, and have kept a pretty low profile with their relationship.



Gigi shared a cute pic while traveling with “precious cargo” – which included Zayn and her little sister Bella Hadid over the weekend.

Earlier today, Zayn debuted his Giuseppe for Zayn shoe collection!