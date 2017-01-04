Amber Rose Kisses 'Amazing' Boyfriend Val Chmerkovksiy

Amber Rose is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Val Chmerkovksiy.

The 33-year-old model posted a cute photo of the Dancing With the Stars duo kissing on Instagram.

“My Love ❤️,” she captioned it.

“It’s amazing. It’s so good,” Amber said about their relationship on her Loveline podcast,” which you can watch below. “It’s been four months and I love his family and everyone is great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”