Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 11:42 pm

Amber Rose Kisses 'Amazing' Boyfriend Val Chmerkovksiy

Amber Rose Kisses 'Amazing' Boyfriend Val Chmerkovksiy

Amber Rose is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Val Chmerkovksiy.

The 33-year-old model posted a cute photo of the Dancing With the Stars duo kissing on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Rose

“My Love ❤️,” she captioned it.

“It’s amazing. It’s so good,” Amber said about their relationship on her Loveline podcast,” which you can watch below. “It’s been four months and I love his family and everyone is great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”
Just Jared on Facebook
amber rose val chmerkovksiy kiss new photo 01

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Amber Rose, Val Chmerkovksiy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here