Amy Adams & Naomie Harris Both Win Big at National Board of Review Gala 2017

Amy Adams and Naomie Harris are kicking off award season with wins already!

The ladies won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, at the 2017 National Board of Review Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday evening (January 4) in New York City.

Other winners in attendance were Best Actor Casey Affleck, Best Supporting Actor Jeff Bridges, and Best Breakthrough Performance Lucas Hedges.

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg, Matthew Broderick, Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese, Adam Driver, Edie Falco, Riley Keough, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer, Aldis Hodge, and Quvenzhane Wallis also stepped out for the event.

FYI: Amy is wearing a Marchesa dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Cartier jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Riley is wearing a Dolce and Gabbana dress with Jimmy Choo shoes. Greta is wearing Prada.