Angelina Jolie Responds to Brad Pitt's Legal Motion to Protect Privacy

Angelina Jolie‘s lawyer is responding to Brad Pitt‘s desire to keep their custody case sealed.

Her lawyer said in new papers filed with courts that Brad is “terrified that the public will learn the truth,” and alleges he is trying to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children,” (via TMZ).

The court papers continue, “There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

Brad‘s name was cleared in any abuse cases by both the FBI and DCFS.