Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 11:05 am

Angelina Jolie Responds to Brad Pitt's Legal Motion to Protect Privacy

Angelina Jolie Responds to Brad Pitt's Legal Motion to Protect Privacy

Angelina Jolie‘s lawyer is responding to Brad Pitt‘s desire to keep their custody case sealed.

Her lawyer said in new papers filed with courts that Brad is “terrified that the public will learn the truth,” and alleges he is trying to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children,” (via TMZ).

The court papers continue, “There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

Brad‘s name was cleared in any abuse cases by both the FBI and DCFS.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here