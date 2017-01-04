Anthony Anderson's Wife Alvina Calls Off Divorce

Anthony Anderson and his wife are seemingly back together.

The 46-year-old Black-ish star’s wife of 20 years, Alvina Stewart, has dismissed divorce papers she filed back in September 2015, according to TMZ.

She originally cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation as April 1, 2014.

The couple reportedly started dating in high school and tied the knot in 1995.

Anthony and Alvina share two children together, Kyra, 20, and Nathan, 16.

We wish them the best on working things out.