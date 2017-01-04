Ashley Greene Loves Showing Off Her Engagement Ring!

Ashley Greene rocks a black and gray fur vest as she steps out with friends on Tuesday afternoon (January 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress recently got engaged to her longtime love Paul Khoury over the holidays!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Greene

Over the weekend, Ashley took to Instagram to share a new picture of her engagement ring.

“This is how I flip off @paulkhoury now,” Ashley captioned the silly pic below.

A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:52am PST

10+ pictures inside of Ashley Greene out and about with friends…