Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Janet Jackson &amp; Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 8:20 am

Ashley Greene Loves Showing Off Her Engagement Ring!

Ashley Greene Loves Showing Off Her Engagement Ring!

Ashley Greene rocks a black and gray fur vest as she steps out with friends on Tuesday afternoon (January 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress recently got engaged to her longtime love Paul Khoury over the holidays!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Greene

Over the weekend, Ashley took to Instagram to share a new picture of her engagement ring.

“This is how I flip off @paulkhoury now,” Ashley captioned the silly pic below.

10+ pictures inside of Ashley Greene out and about with friends…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 01
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 02
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 03
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 04
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 05
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 06
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 07
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 08
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 09
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 10
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 11
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 12
ashley greene loves showing off her engagment ring 13

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Ashley Greene

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here