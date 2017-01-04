Bella Hadid Shares Sexy Pic with Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin on New Year's Eve!

Bella Hadid tries to keep a low profile as she makes her way out of Il Pastaio restaurant on Tuesday afternoon (January 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 20-year-old model looked red hot as she showed off her midriff in a tracksuit as she stepped out for lunch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Over the weekend, Bella hung out with BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin,where the three of them rang in 2017 together.

Bella took to Instagram to share a sexy pic of them celebrating.

I🖤U HNY!!!!!🥂 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid leaving lunch…