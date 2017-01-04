Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 6:45 pm

Blac Chyna Shares New Photo Of Rob Kardashian & Dream

Blac Chyna Shares New Photo Of Rob Kardashian & Dream

Blac Chyna is sharing new photos of her adorable daughter Dream Kardashian.

The 28-year-old reality star posted a pic of on-again boyfriend Rob Kardashian holding the little one, who is almost two months old. Check it out below.

“It’s safe to say Chyna and Rob took some time off to focus on their immediate family,” a source recently told ET. “It’s not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter. They are back together now and focusing on their relationship.”

Pictured: Chyna and a gal pal run errands and grab lunch on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Los Angeles.

