Top Stories
Jonathan Rhys Meyers &amp; Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Unique Name!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Unique Name!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 4:15 pm

Carrie Fisher Was Reportedly Cremated, Will Partially Be Buried with Mom Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher Was Reportedly Cremated, Will Partially Be Buried with Mom Debbie Reynolds
  • Carrie Fisher has been cremated at her request before death – TMZ
  • Jenelle Evans is back in court – Radar
  • Shay Mitchell has a new boyfriend – Just Jared Jr
  • How is Mariah Carey doing? – DListed
  • Madison Beer shows off her swimsuit figure – Hollywood Tuna
  • America’s first intersex birth certificate was just issued – Towleroad
  • Is Joe Jonas official with Sophie Turner? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here