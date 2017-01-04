Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 3:37 pm

Carrie Fisher's Autopsy & Toxicology Report Are on Security Hold

Carrie Fisher's Autopsy & Toxicology Report Are on Security Hold

Carrie Fisher‘s autopsy and toxicology report have been put on a security hold, the Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter confirmed.

The hold means that information “from the autopsy or toxicology reports” will not be released. Ed confirmed that this is “not abnormal” and “it might come off within a couple days or next week. I don’t know,” he told People.

There was originally a delay for Carrie‘s autopsy after her tragic death during the holidays. It was reported that they completed her autopsy just before the New Year.

Our continued thoughts are with Carrie‘s loved ones during this time.
