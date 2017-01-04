Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 5:21 pm

Casey Affleck Pokes Fun At Brother's Ben's Latest Movie

Casey Affleck has a playful relationship with his older brother Ben.

The 41-year-old actor recently poked fun at him during his Palm Springs Film Festival speech.

“First, you have to see my film,” Casey said (via Extra). “If it’s sold out, which it might be, go see Ben‘s — it won’t be sold out, but it’s still very good.”

Pictured: Casey talks with Manchester By the Sea director Kenneth Lonergan at a screening and afternoon tea event held at 21 Club on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City.

Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix / JustJared
Posted to: Casey Affleck, Kenneth Lonergan

