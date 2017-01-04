Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 8:31 pm

Chrissy Metz Denies Getting Gastric Bypass Surgery After Being Spotted in Wheelchair

Chrissy Metz Denies Getting Gastric Bypass Surgery After Being Spotted in Wheelchair

Chrissy Metz wants to get the record straight that she did not undergo a gastric bypass surgery.

The This Is Us actress was spotted being pushed around in a wheelchair at LAX airport on Tuesday afternoon (January 3) and rumors started to swirl that Chrissy may have undergone surgery while in Florida for the holidays.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Metz

A rep for Chrissy told TMZ that she hurt her knee several days before and was still in some pain, and that she did not undergo any form of procedure.

Chrissy‘s character on the hit show This Is Us vowed in the most recent episode that she planned on undergoing gastric bypass – which is what started the rumors.

Chrissy is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role on the show.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Chrissy Metz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here