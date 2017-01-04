Chrissy Metz Denies Getting Gastric Bypass Surgery After Being Spotted in Wheelchair

Chrissy Metz wants to get the record straight that she did not undergo a gastric bypass surgery.

The This Is Us actress was spotted being pushed around in a wheelchair at LAX airport on Tuesday afternoon (January 3) and rumors started to swirl that Chrissy may have undergone surgery while in Florida for the holidays.

A rep for Chrissy told TMZ that she hurt her knee several days before and was still in some pain, and that she did not undergo any form of procedure.

Chrissy‘s character on the hit show This Is Us vowed in the most recent episode that she planned on undergoing gastric bypass – which is what started the rumors.

Chrissy is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role on the show.