Diego Luna Shares Touching Story From Fan About 'Rogue One' Diversity

Diego Luna shared a heartwarming story from a fan, who took her Mexican father to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“When Diego Luna’s character came on screen and started speaking, my dad nudged me and said, ‘he has a heavy accent,’” riveralwaysknew, the social media user, wrote. “I was like, ‘Yup.’ When the film was over and we were walking to the car, he returns to me and says, ‘Did you noticed that he had an accent?’ And I said, ‘Yeah dad, just like yours.’”

“I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it,” the user added. “And my dad was silent for a while and then he said, ‘And he was a main character.’ And I said, ‘He was.’ And my dad was so happy. As we drove home he started telling me about other Mexican actors that he thinks should be in movies in America. Representation matters.”

Diego, who was born in Mexico, captioned the screenshot, “I got emotional reading this!” Read the full story below.