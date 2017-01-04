DJ Snake, Jeremih, Young Thug & Swizz Beatz Premiere 'The Half' Music Video!

DJ Snake has got another hit on his hands!

The 30-year-old hit-making producer has just released the music video for his new single called “The Half” featuring Jeremih, Young Thug and Swizz Beatz.

The track off his debut studio album Encore follows his hit singles “Middle” with Bipolar Sunshine and “Let Me Love You” featuring Justin Bieber, which is currently #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It was recently announced that DJ Snake is set to perform at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival – See the full lineup here!

Watch the music video below…



DJ Snake – ‘The Half’ (ft. Jeremih, Young Thug, Swizz Beatz)