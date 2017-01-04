Top Stories
Janet Jackson &amp; Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 3:50 am

Doutzen Kroes Hits the Beach with Her Family in Miami

Doutzen Kroes Hits the Beach with Her Family in Miami

Doutzen Kroes shows off her killer abs in a tiny black bikini on Monday afternoon (January 2) in Miami, Florida.

The 31-year-old model has been on vacation with her husband Sunnery James and their two kids Phyllon and Myllena.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Doutzen Kroes

The day before, Doutzen and her fellow model BFF Joan Smalls were spotted hanging out by the ocean together.

Doutzen recently took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of her two-year-old daughter Myllena taking a stroll on the beach.

What a day🙌💕🌴#qualitytime #family #holidays

A photo posted by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on

15+ pictures inside of Doutzen Kroes enjoying the warm weather in Miami…
Just Jared on Facebook
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 01
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 02
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 03
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 04
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 05
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 06
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 07
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 08
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 09
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 10
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 11
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 12
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 13
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 14
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 15
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 16
doutzen kroes hits the beach with her family 17

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Bikini, Doutzen Kroes, Shirtless, Sunnery James

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here