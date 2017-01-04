Dustin Lance Black Speaks Out About Homophobia in Hollywood

Dustin Lance Black gets serious on the cover of Attitude magazine’s January issue, available digitally and in print now.

Here’s what the 42-year-old actor had to share with the magazine:

On how the LGBT community has repeatedly been attacked by less liberal groups in society: “We’re in one right now, a worldwide backlash where people are talking about building walls and closing borders instead of understanding and embracing their neighbor. I hope to inspire a new generation to stand up and fight back and protect what we have in a moment of darkness like this.”

On homophobia in Hollywood: “I’ve never encountered homophobia in casting from the studios or networks, not once, not ever. Where you encounter it is with the agents and the managers, they’re the ones who have an outdated notion of the price an actor might pay if it’s discovered that they’re LGBTQ…often they don’t want to see anything happen that might compromise their investment. I think they cripple their actors because they stunt the star’s ability to be open and honest, and an audience can feel that.”

On gay actors that lie about their sexuality: “I have no respect for someone who lies about their sexuality. At the very least say ‘no comment,’ just keep your personal life personal. But if you’re going to closet yourself, that sends a negative message.”

