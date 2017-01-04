Governors Ball 2017 - Full Performers Lineup Revealed!

The 2017 Governors Ball lineup has been announced – and it’s gonna be amazing!

The full lineup features Tool, which will be the band’s first NYC performance in 11 years, Chance The Rapper, Phoenix, Childish Gambino, Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Tove Lo, and many many more.

The Governors Ball is an annual music festival that takes place on Randall’s Island in New York City. The festival will run from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4.

See the full lineup below…

Tickets for the festival will be going on sale this Friday! Be sure to check it out if you’re in the area.