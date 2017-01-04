Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 9:32 am

Governors Ball 2017 - Full Performers Lineup Revealed!

Governors Ball 2017 - Full Performers Lineup Revealed!

The 2017 Governors Ball lineup has been announced – and it’s gonna be amazing!

The full lineup features Tool, which will be the band’s first NYC performance in 11 years, Chance The Rapper, Phoenix, Childish Gambino, Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Tove Lo, and many many more.

The Governors Ball is an annual music festival that takes place on Randall’s Island in New York City. The festival will run from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4.

See the full lineup below…

Tickets for the festival will be going on sale this Friday! Be sure to check it out if you’re in the area.
Just Jared on Facebook
governors ball 2017 lineup

Posted to: 2017 Governors Ball, Governors Ball

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here