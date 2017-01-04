Grant Gustin Gets Back to Work After Spending the Holidays in NYC

Grant Gustin is back in Vancouver to film The Flash!

The 26-year-old actor was spotted making his way through the airport on Tuesday (January 3) in Vancouver, Canada.

Grant spent his time off for the holidays in New York City, where he got in some quality time with his girlfriend.

He took to his Instagram to share some sweet photos of the duo, including a trip Rockefeller Center and to see the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

“Wrapping up a memorable little break. Glad I got to see so many people I love and sniff this one whenever I want. @kmoolah with that photo cred. Happy 2017,” Grant captioned a photo with his girlfriend.