Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 2:50 pm

Grant Gustin Gets Back to Work After Spending the Holidays in NYC

Grant Gustin Gets Back to Work After Spending the Holidays in NYC

Grant Gustin is back in Vancouver to film The Flash!

The 26-year-old actor was spotted making his way through the airport on Tuesday (January 3) in Vancouver, Canada.

Grant spent his time off for the holidays in New York City, where he got in some quality time with his girlfriend.

He took to his Instagram to share some sweet photos of the duo, including a trip Rockefeller Center and to see the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

“Wrapping up a memorable little break. Glad I got to see so many people I love and sniff this one whenever I want. @kmoolah with that photo cred. Happy 2017,” Grant captioned a photo with his girlfriend.

A photo posted by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

Just Jared on Facebook
grant gustin gets back to work after spending holidays in nyc 01
grant gustin gets back to work after spending holidays in nyc 02
grant gustin gets back to work after spending holidays in nyc 03
grant gustin gets back to work after spending holidays in nyc 04
grant gustin gets back to work after spending holidays in nyc 05
grant gustin gets back to work after spending holidays in nyc 06
grant gustin gets back to work after spending holidays in nyc 07
grant gustin gets back to work after spending holidays in nyc 08

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Grant Gustin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here