Wed, 04 January 2017 at 12:47 am

Heather Locklear Says She's 'Feeling Great' Amid Rehab Rumors

Heather Locklear Says She's 'Feeling Great' Amid Rehab Rumors

Heather Locklear is speaking out amid reports that she is in rehab.

The 55-year-old Too Close to Home actress was reportedly hospitalized after ingesting a mixture of drugs and alcohol back in September.

“I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead,” Heather told Us Weekly.

Although Heather didn’t reveal whether or not she admitted herself to rehab, we’re glad to hear she’s taking such positive steps in her life!

Photos: WENN
