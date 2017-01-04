Honor Guard Passes Out During Barack Obama's Farewell Ceremony

Things didn’t go exactly according to plan during a farewell ceremony for President Obama!

The Armed Forces hosted a Full Honor Farewell Review for the president on Wednesday (January 4) at the Joint Base Myer-Henderson when things went awry for one guard.

During the ceremony, a member of the US Army Honor Guard passed out and fell to the floor in front of the president and his fellow guards!

It’s still unclear what happened to the guard but it looks like he bravely stood his ground for as long as he could.

We hope that he’s okay!

Check out the photo from the incident below…