Wed, 04 January 2017 at 8:10 pm

Iggy Azalea Is Ready For Better Vibes in 2017!

Iggy Azalea Is Ready For Better Vibes in 2017!

Iggy Azalea is so ready for the new year!

The 26-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a message about what she’s looking forward to this year – including her new album!

“So glad 2017 is finally here, I look forward to releasing my album, working with new and interesting people & I hope this new year on earth just generally has a better vibe than the last…I’m ready for new energy,” she wrote, along with a selfie.

Along with an new album this year, Iggy also recently confirmed that her new single is set to be released sometime this month.

A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Also pictured: Iggy and a friend heading out of the DMV on Wednesday (January 4) in Hollywood, Calif.
