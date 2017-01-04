Irina Shayk Is Excited For Her Journey in 2017!

Irina Shayk is looking forward to 2017!

The 30-year-old pregnant model took to her Instagram to share a sweet message reflecting on her past year and her excitement for what’s next.

“What a year!! Thank u to all the amazing people I’ve got to meet and work with, and everyone who helps make this journey possible ❤❤ 2017 here we come 😉😘,” Irina captioned a slideshow of photos from the year.

We have a feeling that 2017 is going to be Irina‘s best year yet!

Also pictured: Irina heading out of Maxfield boutique with some friends after going on a hike on Tuesday (January 3) in Los Angeles.

