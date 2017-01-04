Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 5:52 pm

Irina Shayk Shows Off Baby Bump For Barneys Shopping Spree

Irina Shayk is preparing for her baby with a little shopping trip.

The 30-year-old pregnant model was spotted doing some retail therapy at Barneys New York with a gal pal on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The day before, Irina worked on her fitness by going on a hike with a group of pals.

“T LIFE . That’s all🌴#2017,” she captioned an Instagram photo, which you can see below.

A photo posted by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

30+ pictures inside of Irina Shayk baby bumpin’ at Barneys…
Photos: AKM-GSI
