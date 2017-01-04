Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Janet Jackson &amp; Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 8:45 am

Is Adele Married to Simon Konecki? Ring Sparks Wedding Rumors!

Is Adele Married to Simon Konecki? Ring Sparks Wedding Rumors!

Did Adele secretly get married to her longtime partner Simon Konecki? There’s a ring that sparking some rumors!

You can see the ring in question below, which is featured in the photos in the gallery.

The 28-year-old singer and 42-year-old businessman have been together for five years, and have a four-year-old son together named Angelo.

“I have no desire to be with anyone in show business because we all have egos,” Adele previously said of marriage in her Vanity Fair cover story. “He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing. It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in.”

Stay tuned as more information becomes available…
Just Jared on Facebook
adele marry simon konecki 01
adele marry simon konecki 02
adele marry simon konecki 03
adele marry simon konecki 04
adele marry simon konecki 05
adele marry simon konecki 06
adele marry simon konecki 07
adele marry simon konecki 08
adele marry simon konecki 09
adele marry simon konecki 10
adele marry simon konecki 11

Photos: Getty, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Adele, Simon Konecki

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here