Is Adele Married to Simon Konecki? Ring Sparks Wedding Rumors!

Did Adele secretly get married to her longtime partner Simon Konecki? There’s a ring that sparking some rumors!

The 28-year-old singer and 42-year-old businessman have been together for five years, and have a four-year-old son together named Angelo.

“I have no desire to be with anyone in show business because we all have egos,” Adele previously said of marriage in her Vanity Fair cover story. “He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing. It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in.”

