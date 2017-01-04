'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 12 Premieres Tonight - Watch Trailer!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia makes its grand season twelve return tonight (January 4)!

Stars of the hit show Charlie Day, his co-star/real-life wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton all hit the red carpet together at the season twelve premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia last night (January 3) at the Fox Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance to show their support was Glenn‘s wife Jill Latiano and Amanda Peet, as well as the stars of Man Seeking Woman – Jay Baruchel, Britt Lower, Katie Findlay and Simon Rich – who celebrated the season three premiere of their show.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season twelve premieres at 10pm EST on FXX – Watch the red band trailer below!



It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 12 | Red Band Trailer