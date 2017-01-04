Jake Gyllenhaal is a Buff St. Barts Beach Bum With Greta Caruso

Jake Gyllenhaal continues his beachside vacation!

The 36-year-old Stronger actor was spotted chatting on his phone while shirtless near the ocean on Wednesday (January 4) in St. Barts.

That same day, he walked back up the dunes with gal pal Greta Caruso, who he’s reportedly known for years.

Earlier in the week, Jake and Greta hung out with Jon Bon Jovi and his family.

They’ve been on the island enjoying a holiday vacation since right after Christmas. Jake will likely be back in the States for this weekend’s 2017 Golden Globes.