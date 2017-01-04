Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 9:25 am

Janelle Monae & Jim Parsons Help Honor Pharrell Williams At Variety Creative Impact Awards!

The Hidden Figures cast are snatching awards this season!

Janelle Monae and her co-star Jim Parsons hit the stage at the 2016 Variety Creative Impact Awards luncheon on Tuesday (January 3) to help honor Pharrell Willimas with the Creative Impact in Producing Award for shepherding Hidden Figures to the big screen.

“Everybody’s been so poetic today,” Pharrell expressed while accepting his award (via Variety). “You guys said the kindest things ever. Remember, all the motion in our film is powered by some brilliant human being. It’s really been incredible. My heartbeat is doing 90 billion heartbeats per hour.”

Also in attendance at the luncheon, which also served as the 20th Anniversary of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch, was Ruth Negga and her Loving director Jef Nichols, Viggo Mortensen and his Captain Fantastic director Matt Ross, and Jane Lynch.

Earlier this week, Janelle, Jim and Pharrell all stepped out to accept their Ensemble Performance Award alongside Octavia Spencer, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, Aldis Hodge and Glen Powell at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival.


FYI: Janelle is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. Ruth is wearing Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
Photos: WENN
WENN
