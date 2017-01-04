Janet Jackson's Family Sends Congrats After Giving Birth

Janet Jackson‘s famous family is sending love after the birth of her first child.

The 50-year-old entertainer welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, with husband, Wissam Al Mana, this week.

Janet‘s sister LaToya wrote on Twitter, “How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!!”

Their dad Joe Jackson wrote on his website, “Congratulations to my daughter Janet Jackson on the birth of my Grandson. Making me a grandfather again ! Wishing you all the love and happiness a father could wish a daughter.”

