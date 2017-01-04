Janet Jackson's Family Sends Congrats After Giving Birth
Janet Jackson‘s famous family is sending love after the birth of her first child.
The 50-year-old entertainer welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, with husband, Wissam Al Mana, this week.
Janet‘s sister LaToya wrote on Twitter, “How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!!”
Their dad Joe Jackson wrote on his website, “Congratulations to my daughter Janet Jackson on the birth of my Grandson. Making me a grandfather again ! Wishing you all the love and happiness a father could wish a daughter.”
Click inside to see more Jackson family tweets for Janet…
How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!!
Congratulations!!! pic.twitter.com/X8ScYnv09I
— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) January 4, 2017
Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!! So so happy for you & Wissan. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa. 😊 #parenthoodisthebest
— TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) January 4, 2017
Congratulations Janet https://t.co/TmYpiLoJyZ pic.twitter.com/X8FxLShqOd
— Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) January 4, 2017