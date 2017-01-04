January Jones Discusses Raising Son Xander as a Single Parent

January Jones takes the cover of Red magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now!

Here’s what the 38-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On Xander’s father (whom she has never identified) not being in his life: “Maybe I should get a manny. But Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women. He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl’. All those sh*tty things that dads accidentally do.”

On how being a single parent means being good cop and bad cop: “I don’t want to be bad cop but, to have his respect, I have to be both. I’m an emotionally immature person. I’m an actor for God’s sake. I see myself behaving like a child all the time. This morning, I made Xander eggs, toast, a smoothie. He spat out his blueberries, threw the eggs into the sink, was playing with his toast, and I just lost my sh*t. And I took the plate and threw it in the garbage, in tears. Someone needs to be the mature one here, but I had a full tantrum.”

On dating: “I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it. After I had Xander, I went on a couple of dates and I was like, ‘I’d rather be at home sleeping, watching TV or hanging out with my kid.’ People want to set me up all the time and I’m like, ‘No way.’ If I meet someone and we go out, fine, but I’m not going to go look. The moment I see someone who I think is cute, I google him and, oh, he’s 25, and I’m thinking, what is my problem?! I want a manly man in flannel, with a beard and an axe. But then there’s always something wrong. Like he’s a Republican.”

