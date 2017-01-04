Jennifer Lopez Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser With Violent Past

Jennifer Lopez has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man who has reportedly been harassing her.

The 47-year-old entertainer filed legal documents against Timothy McLanahan who has reportedly followed her from Los Angeles to Las Vegas multiple times and has sent her unwanted mail and flowers, according to TMZ.

Jennifer also wrote in the paperwork that the man has reportedly been arrested for trespassing on her property and is a “transient who has been arrested for threats and firearm violations.”

A judge granted Jennifer a temporary restraining order, requiring Timothy to stay 100 yards away from Jennifer and her twins – Max and Emme.