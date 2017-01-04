Top Stories
Jonathan Rhys Meyers &amp; Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Unique Name!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Unique Name!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 5:35 pm

VIDEO: Jerry Maquire's Jonathan Lipnicki Reveals Recent Advice He Got From Co-Star Tom Cruise

VIDEO: Jerry Maquire's Jonathan Lipnicki Reveals Recent Advice He Got From Co-Star Tom Cruise

Jonathan Lipnicki is opening up about working with Tom Cruise in the hit movie Jerry Maguire, which premiered 20 years ago!

The 26-year-old actor stopped by Access Hollywood and had nothing but nice things to say about him.

“I mean he is the best person to work with,” he said about Tom. “And the fact that I got to work with him on my first movie really set a great tone for someone to look up to. He’s the ultimate professional. To this day, I see every Tom Cruise movie that comes out.”

“He gave me actually advice pretty recently like four years ago,” Jonathan added. “I went over to his house because I actually — I cold-called his office at United Artists and asked for advice and, you know, he got back to me and I went over and he is such a hard worker in what he told me about hard work and being respectful. I mean a big part of his success he attributes to being on time and being polite to people and knowing people’s names and it was incredible to sit down with one of your favorite actors and have an hour long conversation about acting.”


Jonathan Lipnicki on Access Hollywood
Just Jared on Facebook
jonathan lipnicki tom cruise advice access hollywood 01
jonathan lipnicki tom cruise advice access hollywood 02
jonathan lipnicki tom cruise advice access hollywood 03

Photos: Sarah Haas / Access Hollywood Live
Posted to: Jonathan Lipnicki, Tom Cruise

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here