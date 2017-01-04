VIDEO: Jerry Maquire's Jonathan Lipnicki Reveals Recent Advice He Got From Co-Star Tom Cruise

Jonathan Lipnicki is opening up about working with Tom Cruise in the hit movie Jerry Maguire, which premiered 20 years ago!

The 26-year-old actor stopped by Access Hollywood and had nothing but nice things to say about him.

“I mean he is the best person to work with,” he said about Tom. “And the fact that I got to work with him on my first movie really set a great tone for someone to look up to. He’s the ultimate professional. To this day, I see every Tom Cruise movie that comes out.”

“He gave me actually advice pretty recently like four years ago,” Jonathan added. “I went over to his house because I actually — I cold-called his office at United Artists and asked for advice and, you know, he got back to me and I went over and he is such a hard worker in what he told me about hard work and being respectful. I mean a big part of his success he attributes to being on time and being polite to people and knowing people’s names and it was incredible to sit down with one of your favorite actors and have an hour long conversation about acting.”



