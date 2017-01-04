Jessica Alba Heads Back Home After Hawaiian Holiday Vacay

Jessica Alba is back to business in LA after the holidays!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted getting some errands done and making a stop at a doctor’s office on Tuesday (January 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Jessica and her family, including her husband Cash Warren and their two daughters – eight-year-old Honor and five-year-old Haven – just returned home after spending the holidays in Hawaii.

The family spent some quality time together at the beach and Jessica was sure to share lots of photos on her Instagram!