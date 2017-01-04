Top Stories
Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 5:20 am

Jessica Alba Heads Back Home After Hawaiian Holiday Vacay

Jessica Alba Heads Back Home After Hawaiian Holiday Vacay

Jessica Alba is back to business in LA after the holidays!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted getting some errands done and making a stop at a doctor’s office on Tuesday (January 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jessica and her family, including her husband Cash Warren and their two daughters – eight-year-old Honor and five-year-old Haven – just returned home after spending the holidays in Hawaii.

The family spent some quality time together at the beach and Jessica was sure to share lots of photos on her Instagram!

