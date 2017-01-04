Top Stories
Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media After Long Absence!

Mariah Carey's Rep Sets Record Straight on Viral New Year's Eve Performance

Carrie Fisher's Family Wants to Thank Some Truly Heroic People

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 6:50 am

Jimmy Fallon Arrives in LA Ahead of the Golden Globes!

Jimmy Fallon Arrives in LA Ahead of the Golden Globes!

Jimmy Fallon is getting ready for his upcoming hosting duties!

The 42-year-old late night show host was all smiles as he left dinner on Monday night (January 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jimmy recently arrived in Los Angeles as he gets ready to host the 2017 Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes will air this Sunday night on NBC.

