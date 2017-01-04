Jimmy Fallon Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the Golden Globes 2017

The Golden Globes are this weekend and the red carpet has officially been rolled out!

Host Jimmy Fallon stepped out to help reveal the carpet at the award show’s preview day on Wednesday (January 4) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jimmy was joined by Sylvester Stallone‘s three daughters – Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14 – who are serving as Miss Golden Globe 2017.

The group posed for some fun photos together before kicking out the carpet, including a Charlie’s Angels pose!

“Jimmy‘s angels,” Scarlet captioned the image on her Instagram.

The Golden Globes airs on Sunday, January 8 at 8 PM on NBC.