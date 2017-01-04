Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy Wolf!

Johnathan Rhys Meyers and his fiancee Mara Lane have welcomed a baby boy!

Mara gave birth to their son, Wolf Rhys Meyers, on December 15, 2016 in the comfort of their home, E! News reports. A midwife helped deliver the child.

The couple just announced they were expecting just a few weeks ago. They began dating in 2014 and got engaged later that year.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news! We hope to see a photo sometime soon!