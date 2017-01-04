Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 3:20 pm

Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy Wolf!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy Wolf!

Johnathan Rhys Meyers and his fiancee Mara Lane have welcomed a baby boy!

Mara gave birth to their son, Wolf Rhys Meyers, on December 15, 2016 in the comfort of their home, E! News reports. A midwife helped deliver the child.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonathan Rhys Meyers

The couple just announced they were expecting just a few weeks ago. They began dating in 2014 and got engaged later that year.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news! We hope to see a photo sometime soon!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Mara Lane, Wolf Rhys Meyers

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here