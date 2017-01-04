Justin Bieber Gave Dog Todd to His Dancer But Now He Needs Life-Saving Surgery

Justin Bieber gave his beloved dog Todd to one of his dancers but now the pup needs life-saving surgery.

Dancer C.J. Salvador and his family adopted the dog from Justin, who couldn’t care for him due to his work schedule, and has been taking great care of the dog.

But at a recent check-up the family discovered that seven-month-old Todd suffers from sever hip dysplacia, which will rob him of his ability to walk by the time he turns one.

Veterinarians can save Todd, but the surgery is expensive so C.J. started a GoFundMe to raise money for the operation.

In light of the news, Justin has been facing backlash for abandoning the sick dog but C.J. says that’s not the case.

“Todd is a Salvador. My parents adopted him which now gives US the responsibility of taking care of him. I did not ask JB for money because he has nothing to do with the situation. I have had an amazing professional relationship with him for over 5 years and I plan on contributing to his camp for as long as I can,” C.J. explained on Facebook.

In happy news, with the help of 90 donors, which has included Jaden Smith, the operation has been funded and Todd is on his way to getting the help he needs.