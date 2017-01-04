Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 12:20 pm

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Dance Together in Cute Moment at Lakers Game

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Dance Together in Cute Moment at Lakers Game

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake look like they had a fun time at the Memphis Grizzlies vs the Los Angeles Lakers game!

The 35-year-old entertainer and 34-year-old actress were seen in a box dancing and grinding at the game in Los Angeles on Tuesday (January 3).

Later on in the night, Justin posted some videos of him on the court, showing off his basketball skills. If you can believe it, Justin made two amazing baskets from mid-court. Watch if you missed it!

If you didn’t know, Justin is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies! The Lakers ended up winning the game 116-102.
