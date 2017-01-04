Kanye West's Longtime Trainer Gives Update On His Health

Harley Pasternak, the longtime personal trailer of Kanye West, is giving an update on his current health condition.

The 42-year-old fitness guru was allegedly present when Kanye was admitted into the hospital back in November.

“I’ve been working with Kanye for 13 or 14 years,” Harley told Us Weekly. “He’s really a fit guy…Kanye’s active. He’s exercising. He’s eating well and he’s got a great family.”

He added, “But he’s really a creative person. We would go on these walks and have great conversations about music and architecture. He actually inspired me to come up with this web series, Walking With Harley, where you’re going to see me walking with a lot of very interesting and funny people.”

Kanye‘s wife Kim Kardashian recently returned to social media after a three-month break, and shared photos of their family.