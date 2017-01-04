Top Stories
Jonathan Rhys Meyers &amp; Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Unique Name!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Unique Name!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 6:08 pm

Kanye West's Longtime Trainer Gives Update On His Health

Kanye West's Longtime Trainer Gives Update On His Health

Harley Pasternak, the longtime personal trailer of Kanye West, is giving an update on his current health condition.

The 42-year-old fitness guru was allegedly present when Kanye was admitted into the hospital back in November.

“I’ve been working with Kanye for 13 or 14 years,” Harley told Us Weekly. “He’s really a fit guy…Kanye’s active. He’s exercising. He’s eating well and he’s got a great family.”

He added, “But he’s really a creative person. We would go on these walks and have great conversations about music and architecture. He actually inspired me to come up with this web series, Walking With Harley, where you’re going to see me walking with a lot of very interesting and funny people.”

Kanye‘s wife Kim Kardashian recently returned to social media after a three-month break, and shared photos of their family.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Harley Pasternak, Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here