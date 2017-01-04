Kate Beckinsale Makes Sure She 'Pours Sweat' During Workouts

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about her workout secrets.

Th 43-year-old Underworld: Blood Wars actress changed up her fitness routine and it affected her in a big way.

“I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do. But hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” Kate told Shape.com. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

Pictured: Kate lands at JFK Airport before making the press rounds at AOL Build Series and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City.

