Wed, 04 January 2017 at 8:28 pm

Kate Beckinsale Makes Sure She 'Pours Sweat' During Workouts

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about her workout secrets.

Th 43-year-old Underworld: Blood Wars actress changed up her fitness routine and it affected her in a big way.

“I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do. But hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” Kate told Shape.com. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

Pictured: Kate lands at JFK Airport before making the press rounds at AOL Build Series and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City.

45+ pictures inside of Kate Beckinsale out and about in NYC…
Photos: AKM-GSI, Gino DePinto, Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Posted to: Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Colbert

