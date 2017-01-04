Kendall Jenner Hits the Town With Ex Chandler Parsons After Grizzlies Game

Kendall Jenner is hanging out with ex Chandler Parsons again!

The 21-year-old model and her BFF Hailey Baldwin were spotted enjoying a Lakers game as they took on Chandler‘s team the Grizzlies on Tuesday night (January 3) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Afterwards, Kendall and Hailey headed to Craig’s for dinner, where they met up with Chandler.

According to TMZ, the group continued the night at Delilah and then later headed to 1 OAK.

The late night hang session comes just a day after Kendall was reportedly seen at a Bentley dealership with Chandler.

Kendall and Chandler were rumored to be dating back in 2014. Chandler and his girlfriend Toni Garrn called it quits at the end of 2016.