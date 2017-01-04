Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 6:27 pm

Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Friends For Rare Public Outing

Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Friends For Rare Public Outing

Now that Kim Kardashian is back on social media, she’s also stepping out in public too!

The 36-year-old reality star made her first appearance in a long time while hanging out with friends on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Bel Air, Calif. She sported super long hair and a ripped-up pair of jeans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Just the day before, Kim made her triumphant return to Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kim also just shared a rare photo of her adorable son, Saint, 1, which you can see below.

30+ pictures inside of Kim Kardashian out with friends for the first time in a while…
