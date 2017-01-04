Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Friends For Rare Public Outing

Now that Kim Kardashian is back on social media, she’s also stepping out in public too!

The 36-year-old reality star made her first appearance in a long time while hanging out with friends on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Bel Air, Calif. She sported super long hair and a ripped-up pair of jeans.

Just the day before, Kim made her triumphant return to Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kim also just shared a rare photo of her adorable son, Saint, 1, which you can see below.

my son ❤ pic.twitter.com/YJq352YzoA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 4, 2017

