Wed, 04 January 2017 at 7:30 pm

Kristen Stewart & New Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Grab Smoothies in LA

Kristen Stewart & New Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Grab Smoothies in LA

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have their hands full as they make their way out of a smoothie bar on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Los Angeles.

The actress and her Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend went super casual as they enjoyed a cute outing together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen stewart

Towards the end of last year, the pair started dating after Stella reportedly visited Kristen on set of her new film in Georgia.

Kristen was most recently linked to St. Vincent before they called it quits after a quick fling.

10+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell grabbing smoothies…
Photos: AKM-GSI
