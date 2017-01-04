Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 2:04 pm

Kylie Jenner's Calendar Got Her Birthday Wrong!

Kylie Jenner‘s calendar had one big mistake – it got her birthday wrong!

The 19-year-old reality star’s calendar, which was shot by Terry Richardson, was put up for sale in her webstore at the end of 2016.

When fans began receiving the calendar, they noticed that Kylie‘s birthday was marked as August 20th, when it’s actually August 10th!

The August portion of the racy calendar features a photo of Kylie in bikini bottoms, with cake frosting covering the rest of her body.

Kylie has yet to comment on the misprint but we have a feeling fans are going to love the calendar regardless!

Photos: WENN
