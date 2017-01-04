Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Wedding Ring While Out in L.A.

Margot Robbie keeps her head down as she makes her way out of an ice rink on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actress rocked workout gear and showed off her gold wedding ring as she headed back to her car.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

Margot recently started practicing for her next role where she plays figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

In case you missed it, Margot married her longtime love film director Tom Ackerley in a private ceremony back in December.

15+ pictures inside of Margot Robbie leaving practice…