Wed, 04 January 2017 at 8:07 pm

Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Wedding Ring While Out in L.A.

Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Wedding Ring While Out in L.A.

Margot Robbie keeps her head down as she makes her way out of an ice rink on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old actress rocked workout gear and showed off her gold wedding ring as she headed back to her car.

Margot recently started practicing for her next role where she plays figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

In case you missed it, Margot married her longtime love film director Tom Ackerley in a private ceremony back in December.

Photos: AKM-GSI
Margot Robbie

