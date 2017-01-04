Omarosa Appointed To Donald Trump's Office of Public Liaison

Omarosa Manigault will reportedly join President-elect Donald Trump‘s White House staff in a public engagement role.

The 42-year-old former Apprentice star will be “the assistant to the President and Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison focusing on issues such as community outreach,” according to CNN.

Omarosa served as Trump‘s director of African-American outreach during his Presidential campaign.

This isn’t the first time she’s worked in the White House, as she previously served in the office of former Vice President Al Gore during Bill Clinton‘s administration.