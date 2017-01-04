Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby Boy Shai!

DWTS couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are parents!

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City and announced his birth via Twitter.

“Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy,” Maksim tweeted, along with the date and time of their son’s birth.

The couple let the world know that the baby was on the way last night by posting photos from the hospital!

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new baby. We can’t wait to see a photo!