Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 9:40 am

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby Boy Shai!

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby Boy Shai!

DWTS couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are parents!

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City and announced his birth via Twitter.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy,” Maksim tweeted, along with the date and time of their son’s birth.

The couple let the world know that the baby was on the way last night by posting photos from the hospital!

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new baby. We can’t wait to see a photo!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Shai Chmerkovskiy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here