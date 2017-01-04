Pharrell Williams on Supporting Hillary Clinton: 'I Did It So I Could Sleep'

Pharrell Williams takes the cover of Esquire magazine’s February 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 43-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On his music: “I think everything is given to us. Everything is. We didn’t create it. It’s being given to us in one shape or form. It is a deep delusion to think otherwise. I’m not the juice. I’m not the ice that makes it cool. And I’m certainly not the glass. I’m just the straw.”

On his 2013 hit “Happy”: “I noticed that there was a lot of pain going on around the world. Then you start thinking about why people might have needed that song, and it becomes very heavy.”

On why he supported Hillary Clinton: “I did it so I could sleep. So whatever happens, I know I tried. This has kept me up at night. The kind of divisions that this nation is seeing—it hasn’t been this way since the 60s.”

For more from Pharrell, visit Esquire.com.