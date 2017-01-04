Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 12:47 pm

Pharrell Williams on Supporting Hillary Clinton: 'I Did It So I Could Sleep'

Pharrell Williams on Supporting Hillary Clinton: 'I Did It So I Could Sleep'

Pharrell Williams takes the cover of Esquire magazine’s February 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 43-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On his music: “I think everything is given to us. Everything is. We didn’t create it. It’s being given to us in one shape or form. It is a deep delusion to think otherwise. I’m not the juice. I’m not the ice that makes it cool. And I’m certainly not the glass. I’m just the straw.”

On his 2013 hit “Happy”: “I noticed that there was a lot of pain going on around the world. Then you start thinking about why people might have needed that song, and it becomes very heavy.”

On why he supported Hillary Clinton: “I did it so I could sleep. So whatever happens, I know I tried. This has kept me up at night. The kind of divisions that this nation is seeing—it hasn’t been this way since the 60s.”

For more from Pharrell, visit Esquire.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
pharrell williams esquire february 2017 01.
pharrell williams esquire february 2017 02.
pharrell williams esquire february 2017 03.
pharrell williams esquire february 2017 04

Credit: Mario Sorrenti/Esquire
Posted to: Magazine, Pharrell Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here