Selma Blair Shares Cute Selfie with a Horse
Selma Blair flashes a huge smile while grabbing some art supplies on Sunday afternoon (January 1) in Studio City, Calif.
Later that day, the actress looked pretty in a sweater dress as she grabbed an iced coffee.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selma Blair
Earlier that week, Selma took to Instagram to share a pic of herself getting silly with a horse.
“I saw mommy kissing … a cute big horse. Cheating on my own. #howcouldiresistthatface #whatevercheersyouup #garythedoghasacousin,” Selma captioned the below pic.
10+ pictures inside of Selma Blair running errands…