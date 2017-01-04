Top Stories
Wed, 04 January 2017 at 7:50 am

Selma Blair Shares Cute Selfie with a Horse

Selma Blair Shares Cute Selfie with a Horse

Selma Blair flashes a huge smile while grabbing some art supplies on Sunday afternoon (January 1) in Studio City, Calif.

Later that day, the actress looked pretty in a sweater dress as she grabbed an iced coffee.

Earlier that week, Selma took to Instagram to share a pic of herself getting silly with a horse.

“I saw mommy kissing … a cute big horse. Cheating on my own. #howcouldiresistthatface #whatevercheersyouup #garythedoghasacousin,” Selma captioned the below pic.

