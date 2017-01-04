Top Stories
Jonathan Rhys Meyers &amp; Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Unique Name!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Fiancee Mara Lane Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Unique Name!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 7:24 pm

Simone Biles Teams Up With Charity to Help Foster Kids

Simone Biles Teams Up With Charity to Help Foster Kids

Simone Biles wants to help out children who are in foster care, just like she was as a toddler.

The 19-year-old Olympic gold medalist is now teaming up with Mattress Firm Foster Kids, which donates items like clothes and school supplies to foster children and their families.

“I was so young, I didn’t quite understand what was going on. But I recall some of the kids coming to the foster home with only the clothes on their back and a backpack,” she explained to People.

Simone added, “It was difficult. It’s hard going into the system with hardly anything, because even though foster parents may receive a stipend, sometimes it’s not enough to cover all the necessities.”

She also said that she’ll be attending as many drives as possible as she helps collect items for the charity.

We love that Simone is helping out such an important cause!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Simone Biles

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here