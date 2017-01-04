Simone Biles Teams Up With Charity to Help Foster Kids

Simone Biles wants to help out children who are in foster care, just like she was as a toddler.

The 19-year-old Olympic gold medalist is now teaming up with Mattress Firm Foster Kids, which donates items like clothes and school supplies to foster children and their families.

“I was so young, I didn’t quite understand what was going on. But I recall some of the kids coming to the foster home with only the clothes on their back and a backpack,” she explained to People.

Simone added, “It was difficult. It’s hard going into the system with hardly anything, because even though foster parents may receive a stipend, sometimes it’s not enough to cover all the necessities.”

She also said that she’ll be attending as many drives as possible as she helps collect items for the charity.

We love that Simone is helping out such an important cause!